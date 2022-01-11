Omicron variant in children: should we be concerned?

If Ômicron has raised a number of questions about its transmissibility and the intensity of its symptoms, the characteristics of the infection in children are even more uncertain. However, last Friday (7), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that there are still no signs that the strain is more serious in children.

“We have not yet seen a sign that there is an increase in severity in children under the age of 5, who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” the agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, announced at a press conference. However, on Wednesday (5), the US recorded the hospitalization of 4,000 children due to covid-19, as reported by the American newspaper The Washington Post.

The CDC director pointed out that the increase in cases in general may be one of the explanations for the increase in hospitalizations, but the agency itself even announced Ômicron as the main responsible for new cases of covid-19 (95.4%) in the country. .

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) counted more than 325,000 childhood cases of covid-19 in the US on December 30th, which represents a 64% increase from the 199,000 cases reported on the 23rd. .

In Brazil, the vaccination of children against Covid-19 starts this month, especially now with the arrival of Ômicron, according to the experts’ point of view. The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) and Fiocruz have already defended the immunization of the public from the age of five.

Source: Pebmed, Reuters, The Washington Post