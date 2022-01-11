On his way to Atlético-MG, Godín played in nine international finals in 15 years in Europe | athletic-mg

It was in an edition of Copa Libertadores (2007) that Diego Godín appeared to the world, more precisely to Spain. After 15 years, he will return to South America, as a strong reinforcement at Atlético-MG. The experienced Uruguayan defender arrives at Galo close to his 36th birthday and with nine international finals under his belt.

In the Champions League and Europa League alone, the two main competitions on the Old World calendar, Godín has five participations in decisions. He was twice UCL runner-up with Atlético de Madrid, both against rivals Real Madrid (with a goal in the 2014 decision); has two Europa League titles at Atleti and a runner-up in the same competition, more recently, for Inter Milan (2020).

Diego Godín receives tributes at Atletico Madrid's farewell, in 2019

In Godín’s extensive international participation in cup games, there is also the European Supercup, which brings together the winners of the two tournaments on the continent. At Atlético de Madrid, Godín won the trophy three times: 2010 (on arrival at the club), 2012 and 2018. “El Faraó” was still champion of the 2011 Copa América with the Uruguayan national team, beating Paraguay 3-0 in the final .

In May 2019, Godín said goodbye to Atlético de Madrid with all the honors and glories. Against Sevilla, he played the last game in the Metropolitano, with the right to “guard of honor” of players and family members when he entered the field. An event at the height of the importance of the Uruguayan leader.

There were 388 games and 27 goals scored. The most emblematic is the header against Barcelona, ​​who secured the Spanish League title in 2014.

– This tribute is for everyone. I came from a long way and the fans make me feel at home from day one. They made me love this badge and this shirt. Today Godín, the football player, says goodbye, but I will always be a fan – said the defender when saying goodbye to Atleti.

After several years, Diego Godín left Spain, where he arrived through Villarreal, and was soon Spanish runner-up from 2007-08, in the biggest national campaign of the Yellow Submarino. He became a reinforcement for Inter Milan, which mounted a powerful attack with Lautaro Martínez and Lukaku. The team led by Conte was a finalist in the Europa League in 2019/20, but lost the title to Sevilla. In the same period, Godín left the team and signed with Cagliari, from where he is leaving to play in Brazil.

Diego Godín’s European Finals

European Supercup Champion

Atletico Madrid beat Inter Milan

Europa League Champion

Atletico Madrid beat Athletic

European Supercup Champion

Atletico Madrid beat Chelsea

Champions League Runner-up

Atletico Madrid lost to Real Madrid

Champions League Runner-up

Atletico Madrid lost to Real Madrid

Europa League Champion

Atletico Madrid beat Olympique de Marseille

European Supercup Champion

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid