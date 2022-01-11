On Monday of chaos, SBT suffers from TV Cultura in the middle of the afternoon

At least on its first day, SBT’s new programming was of no use in terms of audience. The revolution promoted by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster in its morning and afternoon schedule failed to attract the attention of viewers and, in a way, even worsened the performance usually recorded by the channel in the respective time slots. The network was only unaffected in the average day, between 7 am and midnight, due to its performance above usual in prime time, which was competitive after the telenovela Te Dou a Vida was aired.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by Pop TV with market sources, SBT scored 4.4 on the average on Monday (10), a performance almost identical to the indices observed by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster in the last four Mondays, in which the network accumulated an average of 4 .6 points. The index, as usual, was not enough for the channel to be able to disturb Record’s vice-leadership, with 6.3 average points, nor the leadership of Globo, with 14.1 points.

The first target of the changes promoted by Patricia Abravanel, Bom dia & Cia was broadcast again exclusively in the mornings and, even with the reinforcement of new attractions, it did not leave its traditional third place, with an average of 3.1 points in the main metropolis of parents. SBT Notícias, the main premiere of the day, fulfilled the expectations of the broadcaster’s executives, but was run over by the General Balance: Darlisson Dutra scored an average of 3.0 points, while Record’s journalist scored 7.7 in its full time slot.

Doubling with the new news, Casos de Família was one of the programs most affected by the new programming. The shacks led by Christina Rocha scored an average of 1.9 points and were even behind Cultura, which broadcast cartoons, for almost one consecutive hour, between 2:27 pm and 3:21 pm. Curiously, the best moments of Vem Pra Cá were not even so bad: the first single of the former electronic magazine in the morning scored an average of 2.8 points — the index is higher than the other attempts to get the format in the afternoon.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (10):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.1 good morning SP 8.3 Good morning Brazil 9.2 More you 7.8 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 8.1 SP1 11.9 Globe Sports 11.8 Newspaper Today 12.5 The Carnation and the Rose 12.3 Afternoon Session: Megamind 11.3 Worth Watching Again: The Clone 15.6 Workout 16.5 In the Emperor’s Time 18.0 SP2 21.3 The More Life, the Better! 21.4 National Journal 23.6 a place in the sun 23.1 Hot Screen: The Tricksters 17.3 Globo Newspaper 10.4 Go What a Glue 7.9 owl 5.2 hour 1 4.2 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 6.3 General Balance Sheet 1.8 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.8 Speak Brazil 4.1 Nowadays 4.9 Record newspaper 24h Morning 4.9 General Balance Sheet SP 7.7 Proof of love 6.5 Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon I 5.6 Alert City 7.1 Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon II 6.3 City Alert SP 7.8 Record Journal 8.6 The Bible 7.5 Airport: Restricted Area 5.6 Heroes Against Fire 3.4 Record 24h newspaper 2.3 Between lines 0.9 Universal Church 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.4 First Impact 2.9 Good morning & Co – New time 3.1 SBT News – Debut 3.0 Family cases 1.9 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.6 gossiping – New time 2.7 Come here – New time 2.8 sea ​​of ​​love 4.3 Tomorrow is Forever 5.8 I give you life 6.6 SBT Brazil 7.2 Angel’s face 8.3 Mouse Program 6.7 Arena SBT 3.3 The Night 2.1 Operation Mosque 1.7 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.9 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 1.9 First Impact 2.5

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters