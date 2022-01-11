On Monday of chaos, SBT suffers from TV Cultura in the middle of the afternoon

At least on its first day, SBT’s new programming was of no use in terms of audience. The revolution promoted by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster in its morning and afternoon schedule failed to attract the attention of viewers and, in a way, even worsened the performance usually recorded by the channel in the respective time slots. The network was only unaffected in the average day, between 7 am and midnight, due to its performance above usual in prime time, which was competitive after the telenovela Te Dou a Vida was aired.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by Pop TV with market sources, SBT scored 4.4 on the average on Monday (10), a performance almost identical to the indices observed by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster in the last four Mondays, in which the network accumulated an average of 4 .6 points. The index, as usual, was not enough for the channel to be able to disturb Record’s vice-leadership, with 6.3 average points, nor the leadership of Globo, with 14.1 points.

The first target of the changes promoted by Patricia Abravanel, Bom dia & Cia was broadcast again exclusively in the mornings and, even with the reinforcement of new attractions, it did not leave its traditional third place, with an average of 3.1 points in the main metropolis of parents. SBT Notícias, the main premiere of the day, fulfilled the expectations of the broadcaster’s executives, but was run over by the General Balance: Darlisson Dutra scored an average of 3.0 points, while Record’s journalist scored 7.7 in its full time slot.

Doubling with the new news, Casos de Família was one of the programs most affected by the new programming. The shacks led by Christina Rocha scored an average of 1.9 points and were even behind Cultura, which broadcast cartoons, for almost one consecutive hour, between 2:27 pm and 3:21 pm. Curiously, the best moments of Vem Pra Cá were not even so bad: the first single of the former electronic magazine in the morning scored an average of 2.8 points — the index is higher than the other attempts to get the format in the afternoon.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (10):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)14.1
good morning SP8.3
Good morning Brazil9.2
More you7.8
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes8.1
SP111.9
Globe Sports11.8
Newspaper Today12.5
The Carnation and the Rose12.3
Afternoon Session: Megamind11.3
Worth Watching Again: The Clone15.6
Workout16.5
In the Emperor’s Time18.0
SP221.3
The More Life, the Better!21.4
National Journal23.6
a place in the sun23.1
Hot Screen: The Tricksters17.3
Globo Newspaper10.4
Go What a Glue7.9
owl5.2
hour 14.2
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)6.3
General Balance Sheet1.8
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP2.8
Speak Brazil4.1
Nowadays4.9
Record newspaper 24h Morning4.9
General Balance Sheet SP7.7
Proof of love6.5
Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon I5.6
Alert City7.1
Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon II6.3
City Alert SP7.8
Record Journal8.6
The Bible7.5
Airport: Restricted Area5.6
Heroes Against Fire3.4
Record 24h newspaper2.3
Between lines0.9
Universal Church0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.4
First Impact2.9
Good morning & Co – New time3.1
SBT News – Debut3.0
Family cases1.9
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.6
gossiping – New time2.7
Come here – New time2.8
sea ​​of ​​love4.3
Tomorrow is Forever5.8
I give you life6.6
SBT Brazil7.2
Angel’s face8.3
Mouse Program6.7
Arena SBT3.3
The Night2.1
Operation Mosque1.7
The Best of Connection Reporter1.9
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)1.9
First Impact2.5

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

