On Uranus and Neptune, it’s raining diamonds

Unlike Jupiter and Saturn, the gas planets Uranus and Neptune – the most distant from our solar system – don’t feature much in the scientific spotlight, but the fact that they have literal showers of diamonds could change that. Yes, “rain”. Of diamonds.

This is a consequence of several factors that influence them, but, mostly, two pillars are essential for this to occur: “pressure” and “temperature”, both acting on the ice that permeates the two coldest planets in our region.

First of all, however, it is important to establish what “ice” is: contrary to what you might think, we are not talking here about the literal “solid water” you have in the form of your refrigerator. When it comes to Uranus and Neptune, the two planets are mostly made of water, methane and ammonia. The molecules of these three elements are referred to by astronomers as “ice”, although the only plausible reason for this is that, probably, in the formation of the planets, they were all in solid form.

And there’s a lot of these three under the dense clouds of distant gas planets. And truth be told, we don’t know much about the behavior of these environments: the last time a space exploration mission passed by Uranus or Neptune was the Voyager 2 probe, launched in August 1977 (which is still active, along with its predecessor. , Voyager 1). After that, everything we know about Uranus and Neptune comes from telescopic observations.

So expert scientists collect what little data we have and combine it with laboratory experiments to recreate the conditions observed on the two planets. That, and (a lot of) math, in the form of estimating models, helps us fill in the gaps. And that’s why we can say that diamonds are raining there.

On Uranus, like its “icy brother” Neptune, various chemical reactions of the elements that make up its composition generate effects such as the “rain of diamonds” (Image: buradaki/Shutterstock)

Uranus, Neptune, and Jewelry Envy

Ironically, the first mention of the “diamond shower” on Uranus and Neptune came from the aforementioned Voyager 2. Basically, the idea is this: we know what the two planets are made of. Physics also teaches us that the closer you get to a planet’s core, the warmer the ambient temperature will get.

Uranus and Neptune both have rocky cores (probably) surrounded by the elements we’ve already mentioned – they form the “mantle” of the two planets in the same way that iron, aluminum, magnesium and other minerals form the Earth’s mantle.

Well, in the innermost layers of the two gas giants, temperatures can reach almost 6,800 degrees Celsius (6,800 ºC) and pressure six million times that of Earth. On the outermost sides, this decreases: the temperature is just below 1,800°C and the pressure drops to something close to 200,000 times the pressure of Earth.

Still with us? Great, because it’s this pressure variation that we should focus on: in a nutshell, these changes manage to break the methane molecules, causing them to release carbon. This loose carbon gathers and accumulates, forming long chains that crystallize – hence the “diamonds”. These diamonds then fall through the mantle layers of Uranus and Neptune, until they become too hot, melt, evaporate and rise, cooling, crystallizing and “raining” again – an endless cycle.

Neptune, the last planet in our solar system, is known for its very cold temperature, but little information about it is available due to the difficulty in studying it (Image: 24K-Production/Shutterstock)

Of course, that was the theory. The best way to validate this, apart from sending a spacecraft to the two planets, was through laboratory experiments that reproduced this effect using the same elements – or their better equivalents. In this case, methane is too unstable to be manipulated in this way, so scientists are betting on a solution that is, in equal parts, far more affordable and quite elegant: polystyrene, an object you know all too well, for that’s the fancy name. of the styrofoam.

No, there is no styrofoam on Uranus or Neptune. But according to experts, chemically speaking, it behaves similarly to methane, being much easier to manipulate and, let’s face it, much easier to obtain in large quantities.

And that’s what we did: using powerful laser beams fired at the styrofoam, we were able to create “nano diamonds” as we repeated the pressure and temperature seen on the two gas planets. Obviously, we didn’t create “mini Uranus” or “mini Neptune” – the two planets have constant pressures and temperatures, whereas our experiments reproduce these factors in very short periods of time – seconds at best.

Therefore, their “rain of diamonds” most likely involves denser and larger stones, unlike our “nano diamonds”. But still, we managed to prove the reliability of the theory, which takes us one step closer to understanding the two most distant planets in our solar system.

But what about exploring the two planets? Well, that will still take some time: in the last decade, 12 missions were suggested and are still in the evaluation phase – all involving probes to be positioned in the orbits of each of them (Uranus: MUSE, Oceanus, ODINUS, Pathfinder, NASA Uranus Orbiter and Probe and Interplanetary Flyby Probe / Neptune: Interplanetary Express, the already mentioned ODINUS, OSS Mission, Triton Hopper, Trident and Neptune Odyssey).

All the missions proposed above have the involvement of NASA (USA), ESA (Europe), CNSA (China), in addition to several educational and research institutions. But its launches – if they are confirmed – should be after 2030 or 2040.

