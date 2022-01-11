One Sotheby’s puts the 1st real-world home in the metaverse up for sale

Meta Residence/Disclosure

Some might argue that 2022 is the year of the metaverse and, more specifically, of the metaverse real estate.

together the One Sotheby’s International Realty, a Voxel Architects and the contractor and collector of NFTs Gabe Sierra present the first mansion “MetaReal”, which includes a house in the real world and a virtual version in the metaverse. The virtual home will sit within The Sandbox metaverse, a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets on the blockchain. Voxel is the official cryptocurrency of the Voxel game and is used in various transactions within the metaverse. A Voxel costs, on average, $0.19.

The buyer of the NFT asset will also acquire the ownership rights to the physical home, which must be completed in Miami in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is the first deal of its kind.

The Miami home will be built on a 4,000-square-meter site in one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods. It will have an area of ​​1,000 square meters with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The virtual property will reflect just that, and Voxel Architects participates in the creation.

The “MetaReal” mansion will be auctioned in 2022 for an undisclosed reserve price. The exclusive sales agent for the property is Michael Martinez of One Sotheby’s, who plans to execute the transaction on the Ethereum blockchain.

“The virtual version of the house in the metaverse will serve as an extension of the real-world property, allowing the buyer to host meetings, events and parties at home with guests from around the world,” said the founder of Meta Residence, Gabe Sierra, to forbes.

“By mimicking the owner’s real-world environment, we create an experience that blurs the lines between the metaverse and reality. Imagine fighting a dragon, traversing a mountain range, and finally arriving at your estate in the metaverse, where you’ll be greeted by your friends to check out your new Bored Ape NFT. After interacting in your virtual living room, you step out of the metaverse and sit on the couch in the same real-world house.”

The future of the metaverse

With regard to the real estate market, NFTs are relatively new, and for those who have a hard time understanding the concept, you are not alone. In short, the metaverse is a virtual world – and there isn’t just one. Facebook, for example, hopes to be the biggest. The tech company changed its name to Meta for this.

Computer-generated worlds exist today through VR headsets or smart glasses, where people can play games or walk through computer-generated virtual forests. The “Meta Residence” may be the latest to be part of The Sandbox, but other NFT enthusiasts have purchased properties there, including Snoop Dogg.

It’s even possible to attend metaverse parties and gain access to their exclusive NFTs. Other properties within The Sandbox include conferences, commercial spaces, art galleries, hangouts and other residences. The ecosystem also runs on its own native token, called Sand.

One Sotheby’s and Sierra have also acquired the equivalent of more than 16 hectares in the metaverse for future projects, which could include commercial properties, marketing and gaming ventures.

“We believe that the metaverse is the next evolution of social connection and will play a role in the future of real estate in one way or another,” he said. Daniel de la Vega, president of One Sotheby’s International Realty. “Selling a real-world mansion across the metaverse is something no one has done before and we feel this concept will create a unique customer experience.”

It’s hard to say for sure what the future of the NFT housing market holds, but Sierra is confident it won’t go away anytime soon: “In the future, we think it will be common to have a metaverse extension of your home. As experiences become more and more immersive, the lines will continue to blur until reality and the metaverse are nearly indistinguishable. In the years to come, you will see NFT technology increasingly being used for real-world asset transactions.”

