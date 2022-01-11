OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with new screen, elite chip and good cameras

The manufacturer OnePlus presented this Tuesday (11) its new top-of-the-line smartphone for 2022. After confirming the look of the model, now the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was made official with all the details and launched in its first market, China.

The device has improvements in several sectors, including Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-line processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. There are RAM options (8GB or 12GB) and storage (256GB or 512GB) according to the consumer’s will and pocket.

Gaming optimization combines performance with battery saving.Source: OnePlus

a system called Hyperboost It increases the hardware performance for you to run heavy games, using the maximum two eight cores on the chip, but a new cooling system prevents the device from heating up.

The battery even has 5,000 mAh and 80W wired charging, which means a 25% speed increase over the previous model.

The two color options of the device.Source: OnePlus

The display is 6.7″ and is AMOLED, with 1440p resolution and dynamic refresh rates up to 120 Hz. The display features new second-generation LTPO technologies, improving battery saving even at a higher refresh rate.

high performance photography

The cameras are the result of a partnership with Hasselblad and include not only new lenses, but also color optimization technologies and RAW file capture, without image compression.

Cameras with Hasselblad lenses are once again featured.Source: OnePlus

At the rear, there is a main sensor made by Sony (48 MP), an ultra-wide sensor by Samsung, which captures at angles of up to 150º (50 MP), and a telephoto camera with 3.3x zoom (8 MP). The selfie sensor has 32 MP.

Availability

For now, the OnePlus 10 Pro has only been made available in China, with sales starting from January 13th. There are two colors available, green and black, with a more elegant finish than the traditional paintwork on the rear.

There, the model starts at 4699 yuan — about R$4,100 in direct currency conversion. There is still no official date of arrival of the device in the global market.