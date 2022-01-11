OnePlus 10 Pro official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, LTPO 2.0 screen and 80W charging

This Tuesday (11), the OnePlus 10 Pro was made official in China. He has appeared in several rumors in recent weeks. The top-of-the-line phone represents a step up from its predecessor and features Qualcomm’s new platform, improved charging, second generation LTPO displays and a more adaptable refresh rate.





The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a resolution of 1440p. It supports adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 Hz to 120 Hz and is a second generation LTPO panel that promises to save battery life.

The phone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is not surprising for being a flagship. It will come with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro cameras were redeveloped in partnership with Hasselblad. The main one has a 48 MP Sony IMX789 sensor with 1.12μm pixels, 1/1.43″ aperture and f/1.8 lens. Along with it is a 50MP ultra-wide 150-degree Samsung JN1 and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom. The selfie camera has a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor and f/2.4 lens.

The partnership with Hasselblad brings the Natural Color Optimization 2.0 feature that promises to bring even more realistic colors. There is also Pro Mode 2.0 RAW photo mode which will bring out even more beautiful and natural images. The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 in China, but the global version must have OxygenOS.

At the event, the company spent nearly 20 minutes talking about the Hyperboost feature. It promises to push the device hardware to the limit for gaming and there are tools to overclock the CPU, which means using the eight processor cores at maximum frequency. To prevent overheating, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a new cooling system.





The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery pack and support for fast charging with 80W, the fastest in the company’s history and a 25% improvement over its predecessor. For wireless charging, the value presented was 50W, an impressive mark.

technical specifications

AMOLED LTPO 2.0 screen with 6.7 inches, resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor 8 MP telephoto sensor lens with 3.3x optical zoom

Wi-Fi connection 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, USB-C

5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 200.5 grams

Price and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch first in China with two color options: black and green. They will have the most refined finish, inspired by some classic OnePlus phones, and will not have a glass back. The 8GB/128GB version will cost $737, about BRL 4,170. The 12GB/256GB variant will cost $831, about BRL 4,700. OnePlus didn’t give details about a possible global launch, just said to stay tuned as more news will come soon.

What did you think of the OnePlus 10 Pro?

