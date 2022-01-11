Ortega assumes fourth term in Nicaragua with sanctions and isolated | World

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, assumes this Monday (10) the fourth consecutive term alongside his wife Rosario Murillo, as vice president, amid sanctions and pressure from the United States and the European Union, but with the support from China and Russia.

Ortega, 76, takes the oath before Parliament at a ceremony in Plaza de la Revolución, in the old center of Managua. The event will be broadcast on national television, but the details were not disclosed.

The inauguration of the former Sandinista guerrilla will have as a backdrop the sanctions applied by the United States and the EU to family members, close friends, employees and some entities such as the Police and the Public Ministry, for corruption and violation of human rights.

Washington and Brussels consider that the November 7 elections, in which Ortega was re-elected with his main opponents imprisoned or in exile, were not “democratic”.

Several Latin American countries, through the Organization of American States (OAS), also ignored the legitimacy of the elections and demanded the release of imprisoned opponents.

The actions of the international community were described by the Sandinista ruler as “aggressions” against his country.

He also accused the United States and the EU of “interference” and “disrespect for sovereignty” and called in November for the start of the process of withdrawing the country from the OAS.

Manuel Orozco, an analyst and member of the Inter-American Dialogue, told AFP that Ortega and Murillo inaugurated their term “not without challenges” due to international pressure, citizen discontent, a seriously deteriorated socioeconomic situation and strong dissension between their government base and the Sandinista elite. .

Ortega tries to balance these challenges by approaching Russia and China, but without making internal political changes, preserving the repressive apparatus and keeping political prisoners as a trading card, Orozco said.

In this context, Ortega resumed diplomatic relations with China on December 9, after breaking the ties that the country had had for more than 30 years with Taiwan and recognizing the principle of “one China”.

The re-establishment of relations with Beijing was accompanied by the donation of thousands of vaccines and three weeks later the Asian country opened its embassy in Managua.

He also strengthened his ties with Moscow, which provided him with extensive cooperation, from wheat, anti-covid vaccines, buses to renew public transport to a satellite station.

Murillo announced that the inauguration ceremony will be attended by several foreign ministers, including those from Bolivia, Mexico, Palestine and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed Cao Jianming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, as special envoy.

The presence of delegates from Russia, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela, Honduras, Belize, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Angola, Turkey, Belarus, Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia and Yemen was confirmed.