Oscar enters Barcelona’s radar and would accept to reduce salary to suit the club’s reality, says newspaper

According to information revealed by journalist Marcelo Bechler, Barcelona sought out midfielder Oscar, who defends China’s Shanghai SIPG

THE barcelona finally managed to make room on the payroll to enroll Ferran Torres and count on his reinforcement on the field for the rest of the season. With the Philippe Coutinho’s departure on loan and the change in Samuel Umtiti’s contract, the club is already thinking about other moves in the market. and one of them it could be the brazilian oscar.

The Catalan team sought information about the midfielder, who since 2017 has defended the Shanghai Port, from China. The information was revealed last Monday night (10) by journalist Marcelo Bechler.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The Spanish press advanced in the investigation regarding the interest this Tuesday. According to the newspaper Sport World, Barcelona spoke with businessman Kia Joorabchian about the Brazilian midfielder, who has contract in Chinese football until 2024 and owns the fifth highest salary in world football, according to the journal publication Brand.

Still citing the report published by the Sport World, Barça understands that they would still have little financial margin for a large investment at this moment, but they know that Oscar would be interested in returning to Europe.

Oscar bid for Shanghai SIPG Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The midfielder would have been delighted with the possibility of joining the Catalan squad, and would be willing to reduce their salaries to adapt to the financial reality of the club.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The newspaper points out in its publication that ‘money is no longer an issue for Oscar’. Citing the report, the midfielder would have received an amount around 24 million euros (something around R$ 155 million) in salaries since he arrived in China.

Still, according to the Sport World, the signing of the Brazilian has not been a priority issue at Barcelona, ​​which monitors football in search of options to strengthen its squad within the club’s financial limits.

The arrival of Oscar, however, is also not ruled out. Everything will depend on the famous market opportunity.