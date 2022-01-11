‘Owes half a million’ TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will pay dearly for betraying Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. two that protect who was horn. “You owe me half a million reais”, the spoiled brat will shoot in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters of Lícia Manzo’s feuilleton, the man from Goiás will decide to separate from the Redentor’s heiress to indulge in romance with the cook. Suspicious of the motivation for the breakup, the rich woman will decide to pass in front of the restaurant in Méier and see her husband kissing Lara.

Furious, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will look for the family’s lawyer to rescue the clause in the document signed by them, but that the boy did not pay attention at the headquarters to join the Asunción. The millionaire will then call the businessman for a conversation about the divorce.

“I leave with nothing, that’s all right, as long as I can leave”, the phony will rant. “Wonderful. Fighting is all I don’t want. But the point is that, to get out, you’ll have to pay”, retorts Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu).

Without understanding, the protagonist will ask what the woman is talking about. “As at the time I didn’t believe in his sudden change, I made a point of protecting myself. Take a look at clause 19 and you’ll understand. In case of infidelity, the party that betrayed owes compensation to the other”, remembers Barbara. .

“Indemnity?”, he will react in disbelief. “It’s all there, you can check it out. Anyway, if you prefer, I’ll summarize: if you want to separate, Renato, know that you owe me half a million reais”, the girl will reply, in a vengeful tone. The boy will protest, but the heiress will prove unyielding.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

