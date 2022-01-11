Palmeiras agrees to renew Rony’s contract until 2025

Palmeiras agreed to renew forward Rony’s contract until 2025. Player is a fundamental part of Abel Ferreira’s team

This Monday (10th) the palm trees effected the extension of the link of Ron. Now, the striker’s contract with the verdão is valid until 2025.

Ron’s renewal had been in the works since last year. However, due to processes involved in the registration of athletes in the BID of the CBF, which could take the player out of combat at some point in the season, the club chose to make it only at this moment.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Ron currently has COVID-19 and is in isolation. At his home, the striker has been doing individualized work to keep himself in shape.

Ron is a fundamental part of the team of Abel Ferreira. The striker ended the season acting as a mobile reference, but he can perform several functions on the pitch. The coach sees the player as a great example of tactical discipline and delivery.

Since debuting for Palmeiras, Rony has played 98 matches and scored 23 goals. As of this season, it will use the shirt 10, which belonged to Luiz Adriano, outside the club’s plans. The number 7 will belong to Dudu.

For this year, the verdão will still have to define the future of Deyverson and Gustavo Scarpa. The former has a contract with the club until the end of June, while the latter’s contract expires at the end of 2022. The striker can even sign a pre-contract with another team.