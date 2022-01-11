Palmeiras directs the hiring of ex-Cruzeiro for R$ 16 million and follows behind the desire of Abel Ferreira

alviverde has the hiring of defender Murilo Cerqueira, ex-Cruzeiro, very well underway and will pay 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million) for the reinforcement

THE palm trees forwarded the hiring of another reinforcement for the season. It’s about the defender Murilo Cerqueira, 24 years old, who is revealed in the base categories of the cruise and was in Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia. The information was first published by the journalist vene casagrande and confirmed by the report of ESPN.com.br.

According to the calculation of ESPN.com.br, The alviverde treats the defender’s arrival as very well underway. The agreement has not yet been made official because the medical exams and the final details of the contract are still missing.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The agreement with Murilo will be valid for four seasons, with the option of extending by one more. To sign him permanently, Palmeiras will pay 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million in current figures) with the Russian club.

Murilo, however, should not be the only reinforcement for the position. at the request of the technician Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras is still looking for a left-handed defender. According to ESPN.com.br, the ball of the moment is the 28-year-old Mexican Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres-MEX. The club from São Paulo has had conversations with its representatives.

In addition, Palmeiras will also seek reinforcements for other positions. The club is still looking for replacements for the departures of Felipe Melo and Danilo Barbosa, in addition to the defenders Alan Empereur and Emerson Santos.

The São Paulo club officially re-introduced itself last week, at the Football Academy, for the start of the pre-season. For now, the new faces are the Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, the goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, the attacker Rafael Navarro and the steering wheel jailson