Palmeiras: Gustavo Dulanto manifests for the 1st time after interest from Palmeiras

THE palm trees remains very attentive in the transfer market in search of making punctual signings and that are within the profile desired by the technical commission, being able to add quality and help directly in the Club World Cup dispute. The team led by Abel Ferreira has already confirmed more news, including a defender, who only remains to sign.

Verdão referred the arrival of Murilo Cerqueira, 24, who was at Lokomotiv, from Russia. Before settling with the Paulistas, the defender had to turn down two European clubs. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Cruz Azul, from Mexico, and Trabzonspor, from Turkey, also showed interest, but the defender preferred the project presented by Alviverde.

However, even with this confirmation, another name of the position remains on the radar and spoke about changing air: it is about Gustavo Dulanto, from the Sheriff, from Moldova. In an interview with Diario Trome, from his native Peru, admitted that he intends to play in a major league, whether at Palestra Itália or at another club that is also interested in your football.

“I see myself fulfilling my goals and objectives, I’m not satisfied with what I’ve achieved, I want more. If I get the chance to go to a better league, that’s fine. But I’m also very good at the Sheriff. Now, I’ve made other decisions to get out of my comfort zone”, said the beque, who has been elated since his current club beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old defender started his career at Rosario Central, in Argentina, but only debuted as a professional in 2014, playing for Universitario, in Peru. After leaving the club in 2017 to defend Universidad Técnica de Cajamarca, ended up standing out, being acquired by Real Garcilaso in 2018 and staying for 1 season. Then he left for Boavista, from Portugal, but it didn’t go well, until he closed his arrival at Sheriff in 2020.