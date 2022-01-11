Palmeiras intensifies talks for Mexican defender Salcedo, but has not yet made official a proposal | palm trees

Palmeiras has been in frequent contact with Salcedo’s businessmen to understand whether it is possible to take the next step in the negotiation and formalize an offer to Tigres, from Mexico. The club has yet to submit a proposal to hire the defender.
The 28-year-old defender is not left-handed, as Verdão initially wanted, but he pleases with his resume and performance playing on the left side of the defense, even though he is right-handed.
Carlos Salcedo, defender of Tigres, is in the sights of Palmeiras — Photo: Getty Images
With experience in Europe and frequent call-ups by the Mexico national team, he has a contract until the end of the year with Tigres and has been pleasing to Palmeiras since he was an opponent in the last Club World Cup last year.
The club started to treat him as a target in the market after messing up the negotiation with Valber Huerta – the Chilean defender from Universidad Católica failed his medical exams.
Verdão then opened the range of options especially in the South American market and monitored names like Marcos Rojo, from Boca Juniors, David Martínez, from River Plate, and Luis Segovia, from Independiente del Valle.
Salcedo has received frequent messages on his social networks from Palmeiras fans asking him to play in the current two-time champion of Libertadores. He likes most of these posts, including the one from a Mexican journalist who cited as reasons for him to hit with Palmeiras: playing the World Cup and Libertadores for one of the main clubs in Brazil.
The Peruvian press even put Gustavo Dulanto, from Sheriff, from Moldova, close to a hit, but this is not an alviverde target at the moment.
