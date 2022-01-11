Palmeiras keep Salcedo in focus and could have Premier League competition; Peruvian defender ‘loses strength’

ESPN.com.br found that defender Gustavo Dulanto was discarded by Palmeiras, which intensifies conversations by Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres

THE palm trees continues in search of a new defender and seems to have defined that Carlos Salcedo, of tigers, is the ‘ball of the day’ of negotiations. According to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br, the São Paulo club has had conversations with representatives of the 28-year-old right-handed defender.

Also according to the investigation of the report, Tigres, which has a link with the defender only until the end of the year, seeks at all costs a sale of the defender so as not to lose him for free to the international market. The initial request of the Mexicans was US$ 10 million, about R$ 54 million.

However, the club continued to reduce the request, which today stands at US$ 4 million, something around R$ 20 million. THE ESPN.com.br found that Palmeiras does not want to pay the full amount and seeks an agreement, through the athlete’s agents, to pay an amount lower than the amount requested by Tigres.

play 0:25 Via: TT @palmeiras | Palmeira striker turned 30 this Friday, January 7th

In addition to Palmeiras, the ESPN.com.br found that there was an interest from Flamengo in the defender, but there was no evolution of the conversations. On the other hand, there is an alleged interest on the part of the Wolverhampton, from England, which would be a ‘pressure’ factor to make the São Paulo team act faster and open the pocket for Salcedo.

The report also found that, with the intensification of the search for Salcedo, Palmeiras is not negotiating the arrival of Gustavo Dulanto, from Sheriff, from Moldova. At the moment, the conversations with the Peruvian defender are at a standstill, but they could be resumed if the progress by Salcedo does not evolve.