Palmeiras: Leila beckons to offer up to R$45 million for the hiring of Lucas Alario, ex-River and now at Bayer Leverkusen

report of UOL Sport informs that Lucas Alario , ex-River Plate and today in the Bundesliga, was consulted by Verdão officials at the request of coach Abel Ferreira

In internal conversations, Leila Pereira admits: she intends to invest in the acquisition of a number 9 shirt. So far, Anderson Barros has announced the arrival of Rafael Navarro, a 21-year-old who was successful with Botafogo’s shirt last season in Serie B. Even so, the president of palm trees knows that fans expect a more ready striker, especially with the Club World Cup approaching, in the United Arab Emirates.

At the moment, Taty Castellanos remains Abel Ferreira’s favorite, but New York City, from the USA, ask very high for the 22-year-old Argentine – around US$ 15 million (about R$ 85 million at the current price) for start conversations. João Pedro, from Cagliari, and Kaio Jorge, ex-Santos and at Juventus, were consulted. Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, was discarded, as the gauchos ask for 20 million euros (more than R$ 128 million).

There are already Brazilian portals stating that, with the difficulty in the market, Abel should reach the World Cup with only Navarro and Deyverson as centre-forwards, as well as Rony, who can be improvised. Not long ago, however, the UOL Sport found that there is one more alternative researched by Barros: Argentine Lucas Alario . Article signed by Bruno Andrade and Diego Iwata Lima informs that Palmeiras is working to start negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany.

At 29 years old, Alario has a contract in the Bundesliga until June 2024. The striker is valued at between 6 and 7 million euros (up to R$ 45 million at the current price), a much more affordable price than everyone else on Abel’s list. There was a first consultation with the athlete’s staff and the German club about 15 days ago and the player would initially be more inclined to stay in Europe.

But with the difficulties in the other names of Abel’s relationship, Alario “today is the favorite” from the Portuguese clipboard. Revealed by Colón, the striker gained prominence with the shirt of River Plate, where he played between 2015 and 2017, participating in the conquest of the first Libertadores by Marcelo Gallardo in charge of the club.

In fact, the striker was known for the decisive goals in the Millonários – in the continental competition, for example, he scored eight goals in eight matches for River, average of one goal per game. In 2015, Alario was also instrumental in the Club World Cup by putting the Argentine club in the decision against Messi’s Barcelona.

Alario was traded to Leverkusen for €24 million at the time and has since played 146 games and scored 52 goals for the German club. In the current season, shirt 13 has already played a total of 16 matches, but with only one goal scored.