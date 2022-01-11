Palmeiras plays today (11), for Copinha; know where to watch

Credit: Editing – Cido Vieira – Torcedores.com

After beating Assú (RN) and Real Ariquemes, thus guaranteeing classification for the next phase of the São Paulo Cup, Palmeiras returns to the field this Tuesday (11), at 15:15 (GMT), to try to stamp the first position of the Group 28 of the tournament.

With the spot in the playoffs already guaranteed, the tendency is for the alviverde team to save some of its main pieces, already aiming at the decisive straight of Copinha, such as, for example, the young forward Endrick, who was already preserved at the beginning of the match against Real Ariquemes. The 15-year-old entered the second stage and scored two of the three Palestinian goals.

WHERE TO WATCH

The duel between Água Santa and Palmeiras will be broadcast exclusively by SporTV, with the pre-game starting minutes before the ball rolls. In this first phase, all Verdão matches in Copinha are being broadcast by Grupo Globo.

EYE ON THE ADVERSARY

If they fulfill their favoritism and keep the top of Group 28, Palmeiras will cross with the second placed of Group 27, which is totally undefined. In the current configuration, alviverde has three candidates for possible opponent in the knockout stage: Atlético-GO (most remote possibility), Mauá and Volta Redonda.

DATASHEET: ÁGUA SANTA x PALMEIRAS

DATE AND TIME: January 11 – 3:15 pm (from Brasilia)

PLACE: Arena Inamar – Diadema-SP.

Referee: Camilo Morais Zarpelão

Assistant 1: Luiz Fernando de Moraes

Assistant 2: Marcos de Andrade Rossi

Fourth referee: Pereira Bueno appeared

