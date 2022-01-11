Palmeiras prepares project to convince striker Lucas Alario to leave Europe | palm trees

Palmeiras made a poll for Lucas Alario at the end of 2021 and heard that the Argentine striker did not want to leave Europe now. Still, the club has resumed contacts and is preparing a new attempt at the beginning of 2022.

At 29, the striker is at Bayer Leverkusen, in Germany, but he became a reserve and has played less this season. Verdão will use this as an argument to convince him, since Abel Ferreira likes the athlete and he would arrive to dispute a spot among the holders.

1 of 2 Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen

The Palmeirense board is looking for another striker to close the squad, as it forwarded the hiring of defender Murilo, who was at Lokomotiv in Russia.

The problem is that the market for a striker has shown values ​​that Palmeiras consider out of the Brazilian reality, especially due to the devaluation of the real in relation to foreign currencies.

Don’t know Alario? Watch his goal for River Plate at the 2015 World Cup

The club has already tried to move by names like Yuri Alberto, Valentín Castellanos and Kaio Jorge, but none of these fronts has made any progress.

Rafael Navarro has already been hired for the sector, but the former Botafogo striker is seen as a player who will need time, with the potential to grow under Abel. The idea is to hire another definer to take care of the position.

Alario shone for River Plate, from Argentina, and transferred to Leverkusen in 2017. Last year, he renewed his contract until 2024.

