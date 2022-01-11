Palmeiras resumes talks with Lucas Alario, but negotiation is difficult

Palmeiras remains attentive to the market to hire a striker, Abel Ferreira’s main desire for 2022. At the end of last year, Verdão made an appointment with Lucas Alario and, despite having heard that the athlete intends to continue in Europe, the board intends to make a new attack.

in contact with the OUR LECTURE, the representative of the Bayer Leverkusen player, reported that talks have resumed in recent days, however, the striker still gives preference to clubs from the Old Continent.

Also according to Lucas Alario’s agent, even though Palmeiras dispute important championships, the player, who is playing in the Europa League, envisions playing another edition of the Champions League. Because of this, trading is complicated.

Palmeiras, in turn, intend to convince the 29-year-old athlete to move to Brazil, since he is no longer a starter for the German club and, playing for Alviverde, Alario would arrive with to take over a gap in the team. The information was released by the journalist Bruno Andrade and confirmed by OUR LECTURE.

After directing the hiring of defender Murilo, from Lokomotiv Moscow, the board understands that it needs to close with a striker to fulfill the planning of the current transfer window. In addition to Lucas Alario, the board also tried to bring forwards Yuri Alberto and Valentín Castellanos, but the conversations did not evolve.

So far, Rafael Navarro has been the only reinforcement for the sector. Highlight of Botafogo last season, the athlete signed a bond until the end of 2026 with Palmeiras.

While the professional squad continues to prepare for the Club World Cup, in Abu Dhabi, Palmeiras returns to the field for Copinha this Tuesday (11), against Água Santa, in a game valid for the third round of the competition. The match is scheduled for 3:15 pm (Brasília time), at the Inamar District Stadium, in Diadema. Already classified, a draw guarantees Verdão in the first place of Group 28.

