Palmeiras withdraws proposal by Salcedo to avoid legal problems

Palmeiras was negotiating the arrival of defender Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, from Mexico. However, the club withdrew the proposal it had made by the player to avoid legal problems. The information is from the Mexican website Tudn.

The defender had authorized agent Daniel Kozik to look for interested clubs in Brazil and, with that, Verdão, together with Flamengo, analyzed the athlete’s situation. Alviverde even sent a proposal and had a principle of agreement with the Mexican to count on him next season.

However, according to the OUR LECTURE, at the time of finalizing the negotiations, the agent of the Mexican de Salcedo wanted to negotiate on his own – normally, a negotiation begins and ends with the same representative. Thus, despite Alviverde and the athlete’s efforts for a happy ending, the club withdrew the proposal, fearing that, if the deal went through, there would be legal problems.

This, however, does not inhibit the possibility of conversations being resumed. For this, Daniel and the player’s representative must enter into an agreement and, with that, support Palmeiras in any legal disputes.

knew the NP also that the athlete’s intermediary saw the management of Palmeiras as exemplary, understanding that, if it depended on the club, the deal would be sealed.

At the moment, Verdão referred the arrival of Murilo Cerqueira, from Lokomotiv, from Russia.

