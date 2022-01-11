Paolla Oliveira posts photo with Diogo Nogueira in bed and draws sighs

posted on 01/10/2022 11:16



Couple spends their holidays in Fernando de Noronha and photos speak for themselves – (credit: @paollaoliveirareal/Instagram/Reproduction)

Actress Paolla Oliveira and singer Diogo Nogueira live a romance that draws sighs from internet users throughout Brazil. This Sunday (9/1), the actress posted a photo in which only the legs of the two appear on a bed, but it was enough to generate a buzz.

With the caption “sleeping”, the image was probably taken in a hotel in Fernando de Noronha, where the couple spends their holidays, and generated the most diverse comments. From the classic “singles don’t have peace”, through the “conchinha” observer, repeated by some followers, to the more daring ones like “Are you naked or wearing short jeans?”, written by actress and comedian Tatá Werneck.