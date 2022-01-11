Parents must re-register children in SUS for vaccination against covid

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Salvador reported this Saturday (8) that parents must re-register children from 5 to 11 years of age with the SUS, a public that can be vaccinated against covid-19. It is possible to update through the site or in person, at one of the 155 basic units of the municipal network, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am.

Anyone who has already re-registered will automatically enter the list of eligible for vaccination. In the case of children who do not have a SUS card in Salvador or are registered in another city, parents or guardians must look for a unit in the City Hall-Neighborhood to obtain the document or transfer the domicile. For this service, it is necessary to make an appointment through the Scheduled website.

Documentation required from parents is identity card, CPF, proof of residence and SUS Card. For children, it is necessary to present a birth certificate and SUS card (if any).

Vaccination

Updating the registration status is mandatory to have access to the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in Salvador., highlights the SMS from 5 to 11 years.

“Our city is nationally recognized for its efficiency and good planning in the application of vaccination. The objective is to ensure the highest possible level of organization to continue giving agility to the immunization process in the city”, highlighted the secretary of SMS, Leo Prates.

There is still no set date for the start of vaccination of children. It is expected to start in the second half of January.