“Patient in the ICU”, “tragic scenario” and “nobody bigger than the club”: Ronaldo’s first press conference as manager of Cruzeiro | cruise

Almost 28 years after leaving Cruzeiro for Europe as a promising player, Ronaldo returned to answer questions from journalists as a representative of the club this Tuesday. In a totally different scenario for him and for the club. Cruzeiro, in the words of the current owner of 90% of SAF shares, is a “patient in the ICU” (follow the repercussion of Ronaldo’s interview in the video above, from Central do Mercado) .

And to help with the treatment, the current management understands that a lot of effort is needed, and the understanding that no athlete (not even one of the club’s biggest idols) is bigger than the institution. In the first response to journalists, the phenomenon talked about Fábio and the club’s catastrophic financial situation.

– Fábio was and will always be an idol for Cruzeiro and for the Cruzeiro fans. Faced with the current scenario, we made a great effort to offer him a decent proposal, respecting his history at the club, his trajectory. And unfortunately during the negotiation, there was a refusal on his part, which also took us by surprise, but we understand that all the sacrifice that we should have made, was made. And we have to turn the page, move forward – he said.

“Every effort that we could have made to keep Fábio and offer him a period to say goodbye to the fans, to the house that was his for so many years, was made. move forward. Cruzeiro is bigger than any athlete, any name you can imagine, Cruzeiro always has to be the protagonist.”

According to Ronaldo, the debt found on the cruise already exceeds one billion, with revenues for the next two years already anticipated. “Every day we open a drawer, we find some negative surprise”, he laments.. In this scenario, Phenomenon says that the club cannot afford to spend more than it earns.

– Unfortunately, the scenario today is very complicated, with revenues up to the next two years already anticipated, including already spent. We found a really tragic scenario in the club, but we have to stop the bleeding, to take care of it.

“I would say that Cruise is a critically ill patient, in the ICU, and we are providing the necessary treatment to get him out of that condition, and that we can do our best to make it the big club it deserves to be.”

Among all Ronaldo’s priorities at Cruzeiro, the resolution of debts with clubs that have already culminated (and may still culminate) in punishments with transfer ban is the main. Only this January, the phenomenon clarified that the club needs to pay R$ 23 million. The debts refer to the purchases of Arrascaeta (Defensor-URU) and Riascos (Mazatlán).

That’s for payment right now. The projection is that, between 2022 and 2023 alone, the global debt with clubs for the acquisition of players totals R$ 140 million.

“Immediately, for the end of this month of January, we have an obligation to pay R$ 23 million. And during this year and the next reaching this total amount of R$ 140 million.”

– This is a debt that can hardly be negotiated, but we will try to negotiate these debts, understand a little of the other debts as well, and finally, our commitment is to fulfill all the debts that correspond to us – he added.

“Example Fábio” and search for a competitive team

– What we are going to seek is to really clean up the club. Find that balance of revenue and cost. This is our first challenge. Logically, we find a scenario where revenues are already anticipated and spent. We will have to look for new recipes to make the club function properly. That doesn’t mean we won’t have a competitive team. On the contrary, we are working to have a competitive team, through Pedro Martins, Paulo André and Paulo Pezzolano. We will find players with a cost that fits the current reality of the club, but who are really competitive and who can, during the year, have the possibility of returning to the first division, which is our main objective.

– We are still in the process of analyzing the club. We have a purchase offer, in which we are still in the process of analyzing the club. We are still discovering, opening all the drawers of the club to understand the real situation. I can say that the situation is very tough, very difficult. We will need a period away from at least a year to two years to find a certain balance at the club. But anyway, I’m very excited, I’m enthusiastic that we can make a competitive team to get the sporting results that we hope for this year.

Investment of BRL 400 million

There is still no financial support plan for the club. First, we are creating a new management standard, which I think is the most important. It is the greatest help we can give the club at this moment, is to create this new management standard, an efficient, sustainable standard. I think that’s the main message I can leave for the fans. Here we will make a totally efficient management. We won’t spend a dime more than we’ll raise. Of course, I will fulfill my contractual commitments in accordance with the acquisition of SAF. So when we have a plan or schedule in relation to this, we will talk again and make it a little clearer and more transparent for you.

Is there a risk of going back on the decision to buy 90% of Cruzeiro SAF?

– Technically, yes. In the contract, there is this output. But it’s far from my head, from my thought to give up on the project. At the moment we are in the process of analyzing the club, understanding the size of the hole, the size of the debt. Understand creditors, anyway. But my wish is to continue and stay here until the club is as big as it used to be.

Medium and long term planning

– This is our objective: to make the club compete for great titles, great competitions, and to be a protagonist both in Brazil and in South America. This is our medium and long-term objective. But in the short term we have a main and unique objective that we have to think about, which is to return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. For this, our plan is really to reduce costs in all spheres of the club. Transmit this new management standard to all employees, athletes and employees of the club. And from there, with efficient and sustainable management, we logically think in the medium and long term of disputing all the titles of greatness that the club deserves.

Planning with Transfer Ban

– I don’t have here exactly the transfer ban schedule. As I said before, it is R$ 140 million for 2022 and 2023. I think that immediately, for the end of this month of January, we have an obligation to pay R$ 23 million. And during this year and the next reaching this total value of R$ 140 million. This is a debt that can hardly be negotiated, but we will try to negotiate these debts, understand a little about the other debts as well, and finally, our commitment is to comply with all the debts that correspond to us.

