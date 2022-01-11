Patrick recalls his 2015 story with Ceni: “He said that one day he would like to see me in São Paulo” | São Paulo

Rogério Ceni’s desire to see midfielder Patrick with the São Paulo shirt is old. In 2015, when the current coach was still defending the Tricolor goal, he faced the player for the Brazilian Championship that year. (recall above) .

At the time, Patrick wore the shirt of Goiás, relegated in that match after the defeat. Even so, the midfielder caught the attention of Ceni, who made a first sounding there.

– In 2015, when I was playing for Goiás, we talked after a match, he praised me and said that one day he would like to see me in the São Paulo shirt. Time has passed, and now we will have the opportunity to work together – told the player to the club’s official website.

– Rogério is an icon at São Paulo, and I will do my best to help and learn from him, who has a huge history in Brazilian football and at the club. I will give my blood for São Paulo – he added.

Patrick arrives at São Paulo to reinforce Tricolor’s midfield until December 31, 2023. The club acquired part of the player’s economic rights.

The midfielder is 29 years old and has been at Internacional since 2018. In the last Brasileirão, he made 30 games and scored one goal.

– I am very happy and motivated to wear this shirt, which is for few. Arriving at São Paulo is a dream come true, and I am prepared for this new cycle in my career – said Patrick.

– The expectation is the best possible, and I want to achieve the goals of São Paulo with my teammates in 2022. I am happy with the opportunity to play in the biggest club in Brazil, and that this new story is happy and victorious – he said.

Like the other athletes, Patrick was at CT da Barra Funda this Monday to carry out tests for Covid-19. If the result is negative, he starts work this Tuesday.

