Patrick says goodbye to Inter fans

Announced by São Paulo, Patrick used social media to say goodbye to Inter fans. In the outburst, Pantera reflected on his time in Beira-Rio, thanked everyone and apologized for the mistakes made. Check out what the player wrote on his Instagram below.

“It was a difficult time, I didn’t want to say goodbye, but that’s life. Today I say goodbye to the club I defended the longest, it was 4 seasons where we lived a little bit of everything and unfortunately we were not happier together due to some unacceptable mistakes, it was difficult to write to my teammates and the club’s employees, I leave sad for no.. however, it is time to understand that it is necessary to start a new cycle”, said the former Colorado 88 shirt.

“I leave my humble and most sincere thanks for everything I’ve lived and with whom I’ve lived, apologies only for the mistakes that shouldn’t have happened and I wish all the happiness in the world to CLUBE DO PEOPLE and TORCIDA COLORADA, regardless of anything, go stay the fight, claw and the moments when we smile and hug each other. Thank you Inter”, he added.

Patrick’s stint at Inter

As stated in the text by the athlete himself, the red shirt was the one he defended the most during his career. Hired in 2018, arriving for free from Sport, he spent four years at Beira-Rio. He entered the field in 199 opportunities, scored 28 goals and provided 15 assists.

He went through ups and downs during this period, especially in the relationship with the fans. Voluntary and fierce, he was contested by the drop in income at times and exalted at others. Several times he was considered an important piece in the Colorado midfield.

The player leaves the Clube do Povo without winning any titles, but not without leaving everything on the field while he was in it,