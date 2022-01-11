Paula gets angry with jealousy and expels Ingrid in How Much More Life, Better: ‘Spark’ TV News

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will get tired of the jealousy that Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) feels towards Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in The More Life, the Better!. During another fight with her mother, the young woman will pack her bags and threaten to leave the house in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. The businesswoman will be irritated by her daughter’s drama and will expel her: “Then go! Spark from here!”.

In the serial, Tuninha’s protege (Jussara Freire) suffers whenever she realizes the affection that the executive has for the pole dancer. Discussions between mother and daughter have intensified since the rebel started living in the house of the owner of Cosméticos Terrare.

Tired of being passed over, Ingrid will pack her bags and decide to leave her mother’s apartment. “I can’t take it anymore, Tuninha. I’m going to miss you a lot, but I have to go”, will vent Murilo’s crush (Jaffar Bambirra).

Neném’s fiancée (Vladimir Brichta) will listen to the young woman’s speech and will think it’s all drama. “Do you really want to leave, Ingrid? Leave this good life behind? So go! Spark from here! Now!”, Paula will order.

Paula kicks Ingrid out of the house

The More Life, the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. In the sequence, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles.

