Paulo Sousa talks about priority of Flamengo reinforcements and says what will be the biggest difference in the team in your hands

The Flamengo coach was officially presented this Monday (10), at the Ninho do Urubu CT, and gave his position on how he sees his team performing

Officially presented this Monday (10) by the Flamengo, at Ninho do Urubu CT, coach Paulo Sousa gave his first press conference as the club’s coach.

The 51-year-old Portuguese returned to comment on how he sees the need for reinforcements in the squad, praised the players he has in his hands, but said he sees new athletes arriving at the window.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“As I said, our squad is one of the best, if not the best in South America. I think it can improve a lot with the players we already have here. I think the club has made very good decisions in recent years with a profile of players who can win games and titles”, he said.

“Some positions were identified where, with a very long championship and with national team games… Some positions that the club already knows. But our squad already has the quality to compete and win.”

Paulo Sousa also talked about the style of play he wants to see his team practice, pointing out what will be his differential.

“The biggest idea is to be able to have a greater ability to control the entire field of play. We have several different players. Amplitude can be given through our full-backs or our wingers”, he said.

“That alone changes dynamics. In terms of lines, distances and amplitudes. The big difference will be the protagonist who occupies this space”, he concluded.