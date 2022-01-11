Paulo Sousa will have a condition in Flamengo that only Abel had

The Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa was introduced today (10) at Flamengo after having gone through two phases before arriving in Rio de Janeiro, the first with the immediate rejection of some fans who wanted Jorge Jesus and then the acceptance with influence in the communication of the coach through social networks and in statements regarding Rubro-Negro.

In the Posse de Bola #192 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira states that the coach will have a more favorable condition to work with the team, in terms of time for preparation, than his predecessors, since the last one to have a complete pre-season was Abel Braga.

Also listen to the Posse bulletin with Arnaldo and Tironi

“He should only put the starting team on the field next month, so he should have a few weeks of work, he will even have a condition that only Abel Braga had in this period of Landim president, who is in his second term now, because the other coaches came in during, Jesus had 20 days, but it wasn’t pre-season, it was in the middle of the year”, says Mauro.

“Dome also arrived in the middle of the pandemic, Ceni arrived in one day and debuted the next day in the Copa do Brasil against São Paulo, pre-season zero and then amended one season into the other, had 12, 13 days to work with athletes between one season and the other in 2021, and Renato also entered the middle of the championship, so none of them had the period that Paulo Sousa will have to work”, he adds.

The journalist also comments on how Paulo Sousa managed to change the reaction of fans using good communication on social networks, in addition to the interviews praising the club, calling it the biggest in the world.

“It became very clear in this period that the man knows how to use social media, knows how to use the current means to communicate, he completely changed the view that a large part of Flamengo fans, let’s use the social network as a reference that is where you can see. On the day of the announcement, which was on the last Sunday of the year, there was the hashtag #ForaPauloSousa. They didn’t even know who the guy was”, says Mauro.

“The guy is naughty, he goes there and sends a message, puts a picture cooking there with chef’s clothes on New Year’s Eve, he with the puppies, then the people who like dogs are already tied up, then he gives an interview all friendly, says that Flamengo is the biggest club in the world, then some people take it seriously and of course he is saying this to make an average with the fans. concludes.

