Payroll-deductible loan: see what changed in 2022

The payroll-deductible loan margin, that is, the amount of income that can be committed to the loan, was lower at the beginning of the year – it went from 40% to 35%.

Until December of last year, INSS retirees and pensioners could commit a limit of up to 40% of their net income to payroll-deductible loans, with 35% on conventional loans and another 5% via payroll-deductible credit cards only. As of this month, the limit was increased to 30% for personal loans and 5% for expenses and withdrawals with a payroll-deductible credit card.

With that, the bank cannot deduct from the benefit beyond the limit established by the payroll margin.

For example, in a monthly net income of BRL 2 thousand, the maximum amount of the installment to be discounted monthly will be BRL 600 (for conventional payroll loan) plus BRL 100 (for expenses and withdrawals exclusively with payroll credit card) .

The payroll credit card works like a regular credit card and is used to pay for products and services in commerce. The difference is that, on the payroll-deductible credit card, the invoice amount can be deducted, in whole or in part, automatically from the payroll, limited to the amount of the consignable margin.

Another change in 2022 refers to the maximum number of monthly installments for debt repayment. As of this month, the limit is now 72 months, or 6 years. Until December, the number was at 84 months (7 years).

Payroll is a type of loan in which the installment is deducted directly from the social security benefit every month. In addition to INSS retirees and pensioners, workers with a formal contract and civil servants can apply for this type of loan. In these last two cases, the installments are deducted from wages.

As it is guaranteed that the installments will be paid on time, payroll is a cheaper type of credit than other options on the market. And retirees and pensioners are the ones who most resort to this type of loan. The maximum amount depends on how much they receive per month so that the income is not compromised.

INSS data show that the number of payroll loan applications among retirees and pensioners rose from 32.5 million in 2019 to 40.5 million in 2021 due to the increase in the loan margin to 40%.

Interest goes up again

In December last year, the payroll-deductible interest ceiling returned to the pre-pandemic level, going from 1.8% to 2.14% per month for conventional loans. In the case of payroll-deductible credit card operations, interest rose from 2.7% to 3.06% per month. Thus, banks cannot exceed this rate limit. With this increase, interest per year can reach 30%.

The lower payroll interest rates were valid since March 2020, when the government had announced the reduction to provide more resources to retirees and pensioners to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

At the time, the interest ceiling for payroll-deductible loans rose from 2.08% to 1.8% per month and, in credit card operations, dropped from 3% to 2.7% per month.

A recent Central Bank survey shows that, in December 2021, the interest rate on payroll loans for retirees and pensioners was between 1.37% and 2.14% among 36 financial institutions surveyed.

Payroll-Deductible Leads Number of Claims

Survey published by g1 in June of last year, it showed that the payroll loan was the financial service with the highest number of complaints in the country. In the first quarter, this modality had the highest number of complaints from the Central Bank survey.

Of a total of 26,700 registrations against banks and finance companies, 6,798 were related to the inappropriate offer or provision of information on payroll-deductible loans. In other words, the loan corresponded to 25.5% of the total.

The Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP) points out the high number of complaints from INSS policyholders who receive payroll offers soon after they have retired or any social security benefit granted, and also referring to fraudulent loans made in their name.

Joseane Zanardi Parodi, deputy coordinator of the IBDP, points out that, even with the General Data Protection Law, data leakage continues. “Even with blocking the cell phone number on the website www.naomeperturbe.com.br, the situation remains, because every hour the call is made from a number”, he says.

“Don’t Disturb Me” is a tool in which the consumer can prohibit financial institutions and banking correspondents from contacting me by telephone to offer payroll-deductible loans.

According to Joseane, the inconvenience to beneficiaries is daily and becomes worse when they find out that a loan was made without their knowledge, noticing only when they check the discount on the payment statement.

This happens even with the rules established by the INSS in 2019. Newly retired people can only receive payroll loan offers 180 days after the benefit is granted. And in the first 90 days, the retiree’s account is blocked for taking out loans. The beneficiary can also block and unblock the benefit at any time after the period of 90 days through the Service Center 135 or through Meu INSS.

Financial institutions that violate the rules are subject to suspension and termination of contracts with Previdência. Therefore, policyholders can report the institution to the INSS, either at the organ’s ombudsman, at the 135 call center, through the Meu INSS website or in person at any branch.

To avoid these problems, the IBDP coordinator suggests:

Block : it is possible to block the social security benefit for carrying out a payroll loan on the meuinss.gov.br website or application or by calling 135.

: it is possible to block the social security benefit for carrying out a payroll loan on the meuinss.gov.br website or application or by calling 135. Registration in “do not disturb”: INSS beneficiaries must register telephone numbers on the nãomeperturbe.com.br website to avoid receiving calls.

INSS beneficiaries must register telephone numbers on the nãomeperturbe.com.br website to avoid receiving calls. Complaint in Consumidor.gov.br and in Procon: if the calls do not stop, the beneficiary can also file a complaint on the website www.consumidor.gov.br to generate statistics and identify the banking institution that is not respecting the do not disturb request. In addition, it is recommended to file a complaint with the local Procon.

if the calls do not stop, the beneficiary can also file a complaint on the website www.consumidor.gov.br to generate statistics and identify the banking institution that is not respecting the do not disturb request. In addition, it is recommended to file a complaint with the local Procon. Police report: if there was no interruption of the disturbing calls or if it is verified that there was a payroll loan without the beneficiary’s consent, it must also register a police report so that crimes involving improper access to personal data, as well as harassment and fraud are investigated.

if there was no interruption of the disturbing calls or if it is verified that there was a payroll loan without the beneficiary’s consent, it must also register a police report so that crimes involving improper access to personal data, as well as harassment and fraud are investigated. Lawsuit: if the payroll loan has not been made by the beneficiary, he must seek a specialized lawyer to file a preliminary injunction to suspend the discounts and moral damages for all the headache against the INSS and the responsible financial institution. The lawyer recalls that it is important to highlight the importance of registering complaints so that it is ascertained how these data reach the banks and which ones are committing the infractions.

Central Bank recommendations before contracting a payroll

Do not make any advance payments to obtain the loan;

Search and compare interest rates and terms offered by other banks. In particular, notice the Total Effective Cost – CET, which summarizes the total cost of the operation in percentage;

Check if the bank is authorized to operate by the Central Bank and if it has an agreement with its paying source; for example, in the case of payroll-deductible loans for INSS retirees and pensioners, if the institution has an agreement with the INSS;

Never sign a blank contract or contract proposal;

Do not accept intermediation from people with promises to speed up credit;

Do not provide the bank’s magnetic card or password to third parties;

Remember that this type of operation represents debts that could affect your personal and future family income, due to the monthly discount with the payment of the loan;

If you want to transfer the contract to another bank, carefully read the information on credit portability.

INSS recommendations