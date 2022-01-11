Paysandu confirms 6 cases of Covid in professional football | Sport Pará | Online Diary

As advanced by the DOL this Monday morning (10), with the confirmation of the president of the Boogeyman, Maurício Ettinger, six professionals from the Paysandu football team have Covid-19. The information was evidenced by the club earlier this evening, after retesting. According to the official note, the members make up the cast and employees.

The athletes are asymptomatic and vaccinated but, even so, they were immediately removed and did not travel with the delegation to the municipality of Barcarena, in the northeast of Pará, where the bicolors started the second part of the pre-season. As determined, João Paulo, Yure, Marlon, Genilson, Ricardinho and Robinho are the players who were infected.

Bicolor team debuts in the Campeonato Paraense on January 26, against Bragantino, at 8 pm, at Estádio da Curuzu and begins the campaign in search of the third championship of the regional competition and its 50th in the history of Parazão.

