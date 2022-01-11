Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) raises gasoline prices by 5% and diesel by 8% starting next Wednesday

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Tuesday (11) an increase of 4.85% for gasoline prices and 8% for diesel, valid from next Wednesday (12).

As of tomorrow, the average sale price of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors will rise from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per litre, an increase of 4.85%.

Considering the mandatory blend of 27% anhydrous ethanol and 73% gasoline A for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$ 2.26, on average, to R$ 2.37 for each liter sold at the pump, a variation of R$ 0.11 per liter or 4.87%.

For diesel, Petrobras’ average sales price to distributors will rise from R$3.34 to R$3.61 per liter, an increase of 8.08%.

Considering the mandatory blend of 10% biodiesel and 90% diesel A for the composition of the diesel sold at the gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$ 3.01, on average, to R$ 3.25 at every liter sold at the pump. A variation of R$ 0.24 per liter or 7.97%.

The company highlights in a statement that, since October 26, 2021, or 77 days, it has reduced gasoline prices and maintained diesel prices. Since then, he points out, the prices charged by Petrobras for gasoline were reduced by BRL 0.10 liter on December 15, 2021, and remained stable for diesel.

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras,” said the company.

The state-owned company also stated in a statement that it reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, following up and down variations, while avoiding the immediate transfer to domestic prices, of external volatilities and of the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events.

