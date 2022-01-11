Petrobras raises gasoline and diesel prices from Wednesday | Economy

Petrobras announced this Tuesday (11) that the prices of gasoline and diesel to distributors will be readjusted as of Wednesday.

According to the state-owned company, the average sale price of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors will rise from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter, which represents an increase of 4.85%.

The value of diesel will rise from R$3.34 to R$3.61 per liter, an increase of 8.08%.

The last price adjustment was made in December last year, when Petrobras reduced the value of gasoline by 3.13%. It was the first drop since June 12.

The last increase was announced in October last year. See the evolution of prices in the chart below.

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras,” the state-owned company said in a statement released. this tuesday.

In the statement, the state-owned company also said that “it reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, following up and down variations, while avoiding the immediate transfer to domestic prices, of volatilities external and exchange rate events caused by conjunctural events.”

This Tuesday, the IBGE announced that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) closed 2021 at 10.06%, the highest since 2015. The result was driven by fuels. Ethanol was 62.23% more expensive, gasoline rose 47.49% and diesel oil rose 46.04%.

In the first week of 2022, gasoline and ethanol prices dropped at gas stations, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Diesel has gone up.