Pfizer begins producing specific vaccine against Omicron variant

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Pharmaceutical Pfizer said it will have a specific vaccine against the Ômicron variant ready in March. “I don’t know if we will need it, I don’t know if and how it will be used, but it will be ready,” President and CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC.

Still according to him, small-scale manufacturing has already begun. “In fact, we have already started to manufacture some of these quantities, so if there is a need for this vaccine, we will have it immediately, because there are many governments who would like to have it immediately.”

Credit: Zoltán Bencze/istockPfizer says its Omicron vaccine will be ready in March

Bourla informed that the updated version of the immunizer, although it was developed to act against Ômicron, will also be effective against other variants.

“The hope is that we’re going to get something that has much, much better protection, particularly against infections, because protection against hospitalizations and serious illness is satisfactory now with the current vaccine, as long as you get the third dose,” Bourla said.

Effectiveness of the current vaccine

On another occasion the president of Pfizer had said that a preliminary study carried out by the pharmaceutical company showed that three doses of Pfizer are capable of neutralizing Omicron, but that a fourth dose after a year could be necessary.

According to him, the research was based on a synthetic copy of the variant and it would be necessary to test how this would work in the “real world”.

Despite the doubt, the Pfizer executive reinforced that the third dose already offers good protection and that the most urgent thing is to focus on the distribution of vaccines.

Credit: Massimo Giachetti/istockAccording to Pfizer, three doses of the current vaccine already provide good protection against Ômicron.

