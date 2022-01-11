Pfizer predicts micron vaccine available in March

Pharmaceutical Pfizer plans to have an updated Covid-19 vaccine available in March, including increased protection for the omicron variant. In an interview with the American broadcaster CNBC, this Monday, Albert Bourla, the company’s executive director, said that the first batches are already being manufactured “at risk”.

This production on its own occurs because Pfizer does not know in what context it can be used, but wants to make it available soon because there is interest from some countries. “The hope is that we’re going to get something that has much, much better protection especially against infections, because protection against hospitalizations and serious illness is reasonable now, with current vaccines, as long as you’re having, say, the third dose.” , said Bourla.

If the plans come to fruition, Pfizer will debut the second generation of anti-Covid vaccines. The first-generation ones – made from the original virus, from Wuhan (China) – lose effectiveness against symptomatic cases of Covid-19, especially those caused by the omicron variant, with more mutations and much more transmissible than the previous ones.

According to experts, the approval process for the updated vaccine with regulatory agencies around the world also tends to be more agile.





