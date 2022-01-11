Pfizer produces omicron vaccine for March with potential to inoculate other variants

Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Weaks (Donato Fasano/Getty Images)

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced this Monday (10) that the vaccine against the omicron variant of the new coronavirus will be ready in March and that the company has already started producing the doses.

In an interview with CNBC, the executive said that the immunizer will also serve other variants in circulation, although it is not yet clear whether the omicron, which carries dozens of mutations in the protein spike of Sars-CoV-2, will require a specific formula.

Still, Bourla said Pfizer will have doses ready if needed. “The vaccine will be ready in March. We are already starting to produce a certain amount at our risk”, declared the CEO of the American pharmaceutical.

“The hope is that we’re going to get something that’s going to have much, much better protection against infections, because protection against hospitalizations and severe cases is already reasonable with current vaccines, as long as you’re having, say, the third dose.” added Bourla.

Countries such as Brazil, the United States and the members of the European Union already use the Pfizer immunizer, developed in partnership with the German laboratory Biontech, to boost vaccination, regardless of the formula used in the first cycle.