Pfizer should have a vaccine against omicron by March – 11/01/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The American laboratory Pfizer hopes to have a vaccine against Covid-19 adapted to the omicron variant ready by March, informed the head of the pharmaceutical this Monday (10).

“I don’t know if we will need it, I don’t know if it will be used or how, but we will be ready. The factory has already started production,” Albert Bourla told the financial channel CNBC.

Bourla indicated in late November that his company had already begun work on a new version of the vaccine aimed more specifically at containing the omicron variant.

“We hope to present a product that protects more against infections, because the protection against hospitalizations and serious cases is quite reasonable with current vaccines if you have received the third dose,” explained Bourla on Monday.

However, more studies are needed to determine whether a fourth dose is needed, he added. Last week, Chile and Israel approved the application of the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine in immunosuppressed patients.

The director-general of the American laboratory Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, indicated that the company is working on a booster dose for this autumn also aimed at attacking the omicron and that it should “soon” enter the clinical trials phase.

A booster dose of Janssen’s vaccine was shown to be 84% effective in preventing hospitalizations of South African healthcare workers who were infected during the spread of the omicron variant.

Because of the new strain, the world has been registering numbers close to 2 million cases per day, a much higher amount than in previous waves of the disease.