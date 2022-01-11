Pig heart transplant performed in human for the first time – World

A team of American surgeons transplanted the heart of a pig genetically modified in a human. Successful surgery is something unprecedented in the world, according to the University of Maryland Medical School on Monday (10).

The operation was carried out last Friday (7) and demonstrated, for the first time, that an animal’s organ can continue to function in a human being without presenting no immediate rejection, explained in a statement.

The patient, David Bennett, was not able to receive a human heart. The 57-year-old Maryland resident is under medical surveillance to analyze the functioning of the new organ.

It was either die or have this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last option”

The man who has spent the last few months bedridden and hooked up to a life support machine added: “I look forward to getting out of bed as soon as I recover.”

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a emergency authorization for surgery on New Year’s Eve, as a last chance for a patient who was not fit for a transplant conventional.

“This was a revolutionary surgery and takes us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis,” said Bartley Griffith, who transplanted the pig’s heart.

Bartley Griffith responsible for the transplant We are proceeding with caution, but we are also optimistic that this world’s first surgical operation will be an important new option for patients in the future.”

The donor pig belonged to a herd that underwent a genetic modification to remove a gene that produces a sugar that would have triggered a strong immune response of a human and caused organ rejection.

The modification was carried out by the biotechnology company Revivicor, which also supplied the pig used in a Kidney transplantation breakthrough in a brain-dead patient in New York in October.

The donated organ remained in a machine to preserve it before surgery, and the team also used a new drug with other conventional substances to suppress the immune system and prevent it from rejecting the organ. It is an experimental compound manufactured by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Transplant discharge solution

About 11,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before receiving one, according to official figures.

To meet the demand, doctors have long been interested in the so-called xenotransplantation, or cross-species organ donation, with experiments dating back to the 17th century.

Early research focused on the extraction of primate organs. For example, a baboon heart was transplanted into a newborn baby known as “Baby Fae” in 1984, but it survived for only 20 days.

Today, pig heart valves are widely used in humans, and pig skin is grafted onto people who have suffered burns.

the pigs are ideal donors due to their size, fast growth, large litters and the fact that they are readily available, bred for food.