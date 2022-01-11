Pilar threatens Elvira’s farce and despairs Quinzinho

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will threaten the farce of Elvira (Ingrid Guimarães) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After discovering that Quinzinho’s mother (Augusto Madeira) is sick and on the verge of death, the doctor will do everything to examine her and despair the owner of the casino, who lied about the terminal state of the circus to lose the two women in the soap opera. of the six of the Globe.

In this Monday’s chapter (10), the actress and the heir will boast of the lie told to Clemência (Dani Barros) and Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros). “They won’t have the courage to pressure you with your great mother on the verge of death”, will mock the character of New World (2017).

“So good to know that you’re not really going to die”, says the faker. “One day, who knows, but I still intend to live for a long time”, counters the actress. The crooks’ conversation will be interrupted by knocks on the door. Unbeknownst to the duo, the deceived ones will call Samuel’s bride (Michel Gomes) to take care of her mother-in-law’s health.

“Who is it?”, Quinzinho will ask. “It’s me, Pilar”, the health professional will respond. “She’s a doctor”, the scammer will whisper to his mother. “Doctor? Where have you seen a woman doctor? She must be a tremendous crook like me”, the artist will shoot.

Without an answer, the girl insists on her request: “Quinzinho, let me examine your mother.” The faker and the actress will be terrified, and the liar will pretend to be asleep while the son will try to trick the young woman with a lame excuse.

See photos from the scene:

Elvira pretends to be sleeping

Pilar tries to convince Quinzinho

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news it also publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap daily.

