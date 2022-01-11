Pilot is almost hit by train after landing with plane on railroad – News

A woman has her foot crushed while trying to get on a moving train at Kavkazskaya railway station in Kropotkin, Russia Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Metro, the 35-year-old victim was not identified and the accident was recorded by a surveillance camera at the scene. Playback/Video/Metro

In the footage, the victim is seen running after a man. Playback/Video/Metro

The duo manages to get closer to the composition

Then the woman tries to enter through a door that was open

However, she loses her balance and is unable to keep herself on the wagon. Playback/Video/Metro

The victim falls onto the tracks and rolls under the train. The wheels go over her foot, which was later amputated.

Local media reported that, according to the Russian transport department, the incident is under investigation by local authorities, who have already spoken to several witnesses.



A man had his foot amputated and served the limb as a meal for friends.

A man had his foot amputated after a motorcycle accident and decided to prepare the limb for a meal with friends

According to the British tabloid The Sun, he revealed the story on the social network Reddit: ‘Hello everyone, I’m a man who ate one of his own amputated foot. Ask me anything,” he wrote. Playback/Reddit/IncrediblyShinyShart

He said that after the motorcycle accident, he suffered irreparable damage and that he would not be able to ride again. So he asked the doctors if he could take him home.

Some laws in the United States allow the patient to take amputees home and be responsible for the cremation process. Playback/Reddit/IncrediblyShinyShart

After three weeks, there he was preparing and recording the bizarre meal, whose main course was tacos made with human foot meat!

‘My friends and I always had this joke: ‘If you could experience human flesh in an ethical and healthy way, would you?’ And we said yes’, he explained Playback/Reddit/IncrediblyShinyShart

He invited 11 people to enjoy the meal. Ten agreed to participate Read more! Fish with ‘human face’ appears in lake and haunts tourists Playback/Reddit/IncrediblyShinyShart

The meat from the amputated foot was marinated overnight, then sautéed with onions, peppers, salt, pepper and lemon juice.

A man from Muranga County, Kenya, had his genitals cut off after an alcoholic night out with friends. Residents accuse one of the group members of having cannibalized the victim

According to information from the British tabloid Daily Mail, Moses Wanyoike, 51, slept at the suspect’s house after 6 hours of drinking. Playback/Pexels

On the way to rest, Wanyoike remembers the boy saying he would circumcise him, but he didn't take the story seriously. Neighbors say they heard screams during the night.

Upon waking up, the victim went to the bathroom and only then realized that something was missing. Residents tried to look for at least the penis in the vicinity, but to no avail. Playback/Pexels

Until they suggested that this friend had eaten Wanyoike's 'parts'. 'He was a total mess. It was bleeding a lot and had torn pants in the back, 'said a man who participated in the search.

James Karanja, representative of the county council, referred the victim to the hospital and also went to the police to report the case. Reproduction/Daily Mail

'Such a bizarre act cannot be practiced by sober people. They must have used drugs', speculates Karanja