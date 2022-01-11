Pilot is rescued seconds before plane is hit by train; Look

The causes of the accident will be investigated – (credit: reproduction)

Los Angeles police officers rescued a pilot who crashed after making an emergency landing on Sunday (9/1), just seconds before the plane was hit by a train.

Images taken by the camera that was in the uniform of one of the police officers show the impressive rescue. In less than 20 seconds, the plane is hit squarely by a train.

According to local authorities, the small plane failed shortly after takeoff, which forced the pilot to make an emergency landing on the railway track. The causes of the accident will be investigated.

