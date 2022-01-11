Pilot is rescued seconds before plane is hit by train; Look

posted on 01/10/2022 15:37



The causes of the accident will be investigated – (credit: reproduction)

Los Angeles police officers rescued a pilot who crashed after making an emergency landing on Sunday (9/1), just seconds before the plane was hit by a train.

Images taken by the camera that was in the uniform of one of the police officers show the impressive rescue. In less than 20 seconds, the plane is hit squarely by a train.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

OMG—Train collides with a crashed plane just 2 seconds after @LAPDFoothill police pull the pilot from the wreckage earlier today. The bystander who recorded this was nearly hit by large flying debris. LAPD officer’s body cam further below????—amazing heroism ???? https://t.co/HFbd47q9a0 pic.twitter.com/pJssGZsrPM — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 10, 2022

According to local authorities, the small plane failed shortly after takeoff, which forced the pilot to make an emergency landing on the railway track. The causes of the accident will be investigated.