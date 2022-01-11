Pilot is saved seconds before colliding with train, after surviving plane crash; watch

A pilot survived a plane crash this Sunday (9), in Pacoima, California, but faced death once again… velocity. The impressive images of the rescue stunned the world and caused a stir on social media.

According to People magazine, the aircraft was a single engine and was close to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. The Los Angeles Police Department said the plane “lost power” shortly before the crash. As a result, he fell onto a railroad track around 2pm local time. The pilot was the only occupant.

Five minutes after the accident, the survivor faced a new danger: the approach of the train. Luckily, officers were able to reach the crash site in time – which was a few blocks away from the nearest police station. Images captured by the police’s uniform cameras showed the terrifying moment when they rescued the bloodied pilot, moments before the train hit the plane.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

“Go! Go! Go!”, shouts a police officer in the video, as they try to save the pilot from colliding with the train. Los Angeles Police also commended their agents for their effectiveness at the time of the incident. “Foothill division officers showed heroism and quick action in saving the life of the pilot who made an emergency landing on the highway tracks.”, said the corporation’s Twitter account.

The pilot’s condition was not released. However, what is known is that he was transported by the police to a regional trauma center. According to CNN, the crash will be investigated by the US Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.