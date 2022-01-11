Pilot unable to brake, and plane with passengers off the runway – Prisma

It was 9:45 am on Monday (10) when flight WZ-387 took off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport to Belgorod, north of the Ukrainian border, also in Russia.

A delay of 45 minutes in the departure of the flight of only 58 minutes in duration.

The trip was made by a Sukhoi Superjet 100-95, registration RA-89122, from the Russian company Red Wings.

Landing on Belgorod runway 29 took place at 10:42L (07:42Z).

Just when the passengers thought that the trip had been completed without abnormality, the scare came.

The Sukhoi overran the end of the runway by about 110 m (350 ft) before coming to a stop after the end of the paved safety area of ​​the runway, with the entire aircraft over land and snow.

Fortunately there were no injuries in the incident, known as runway overrun.

The aircraft, only four years old, suffered little damage, according to the Aviation Herald.

Russian media reported that passengers remained relatively calm. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency – Rosaviatsia – has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to a passenger interviewed by Gazeta.ru, the atmosphere on board remained calm, despite the aircraft shaking violently after leaving the paved runway. Firefighters arrived at the scene, and people were able to exit via a mobile ladder about 25 minutes after landing. Traffic to the airport was not affected.