Pilots can’t stop the plane and it stops 110 meters beyond the runway, see video

Scene from one of the videos you watch below in this article





This Monday, January 10, at 10:42 am Moscow time, an aircraft of the Russian company Red Wings left the runway during its landing at Belgorod International Airport, a city close to the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The moment of the incident, the so-called “runway overrun”, was captured by an airport security camera, as you can see below in one of the videos in this article.

As reported by the Belgorod Spotters Team, the aircraft involved was finishing flight WZ-387 which departed Moscow’s Domodedovo airport and landed at Belgorod’s threshold 29, but overshot the end of the runway.

Data from online flight tracking platforms show that the service was performed by the Sukhoi Superjet 100-95 jet registered under registration RA-89122, as shown in the image below.

Superjet – Image: Red Wings





It overtook the opposite threshold by about 110 meters, which means about 40 meters past the end of the safety area pavement, before coming to a stop in the snow:





Final aircraft position – Image: FlightRadar24

The Bolgorod Spotters Team reports that the coefficient of friction was 0.44 at the time the aircraft touched down, “which is quite acceptable for landing in these conditions,” he says.

Also according to online tracking data, apparently the aircraft was still registering 140 knots (260 km/h) of speed when it was around the middle of the runway:

Image: FlightRadar24

According to the reports and one of the videos seen above, there were no casualties and passengers were evacuated on the spot, being later taken to the airport terminal.

Airport ground crews were working on the incident, but at the time of publishing this article there were still no updates on the completion of the aircraft removal.



