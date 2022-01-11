PIS/PASEP: 2022 benefits calendar is out; see if you are entitled to the transfers

Receipt of PIS/Pasep quotas

The PIS/PASEP 2022 salary bonus payment schedule presented by the federal government was approved on Friday (7) by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) and presented this Monday (10), by the Minister of Labor and Welfare , Onyx Lorenzoni, and the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães.

Codefat had also approved a resolution that changes the PIS/PASEP payment schedule. Previously, the salary bonus began to be deposited in the year following the work.

Now, the payment will always be made in the first half of the following fiscal year. This means that workers with amounts receivable for base year 2020 will receive in 2022 and workers with base year 2021 will receive in 2023. The value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance will be up to R$ 1,212.

PIS payment schedule:

Payments will be made from the 8th of February, according to the month of birth, following the table below:

Birth month You will receive PIS/PASEP in: January 02/08/2022 February 02/10/2022 March 02/15/2022 April 02/17/2022 May 02/22/2022 June 02/24/2022 July 03/15/2022 August 03/17/2022 September 03/22/2022 October 03/24/2022 November 03/29/2022 December 03/31/2022

PASEP Calendar

PASEP payments will be made by Banco do Brasil, according to the end of PASEP registration, according to the following table:

end of registration You will receive from: 0 and 1 02/15/2022 2 and 3 02/17/2022 4 02/22/2022 5 02/24/2022 6 03/15/2022 7 03/17/2022 8 03/22/2022 9 03/24/2022

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

To receive, the person has to:

be registered in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years

have exercised at least one month of paid activity in 2020

have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year

have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information)

be eligible for DATAPREV

Currently, 23 million Brazilians who are entitled to these funds should receive R$ 21.82 billion from Banco do Brasil (PASEP) and Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS).

Workers residing in Minas Gerais and Bahia had their payments in advance for the first day of transfer (February 8), regardless of the month of birth, due to the rains that hit their homes and businesses.

Workers can check the benefit status and payment date on the CAIXA Trabalhador and CAIXA Tem app, starting in February.

With information from Brazil Agency