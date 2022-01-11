PIS/PASEP: 2022 benefits calendar is out; see if you are entitled to the transfers

consult the floor

Receipt of PIS/Pasep quotas

The PIS/PASEP 2022 salary bonus payment schedule presented by the federal government was approved on Friday (7) by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat) and presented this Monday (10), by the Minister of Labor and Welfare , Onyx Lorenzoni, and the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães.

Codefat had also approved a resolution that changes the PIS/PASEP payment schedule. Previously, the salary bonus began to be deposited in the year following the work.

Now, the payment will always be made in the first half of the following fiscal year. This means that workers with amounts receivable for base year 2020 will receive in 2022 and workers with base year 2021 will receive in 2023. The value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance will be up to R$ 1,212.

PIS payment schedule:

Payments will be made from the 8th of February, according to the month of birth, following the table below:

Birth monthYou will receive PIS/PASEP in:
January02/08/2022
February02/10/2022
March02/15/2022
April02/17/2022
May02/22/2022
June02/24/2022
July03/15/2022
August03/17/2022
September03/22/2022
October03/24/2022
November03/29/2022
December03/31/2022

PASEP Calendar

PASEP payments will be made by Banco do Brasil, according to the end of PASEP registration, according to the following table:

end of registrationYou will receive from:
0 and 102/15/2022
2 and 302/17/2022
402/22/2022
502/24/2022
603/15/2022
703/17/2022
803/22/2022
903/24/2022

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

To receive, the person has to:

  • be registered in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years
  • have exercised at least one month of paid activity in 2020
  • have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year
  • have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information)
  • be eligible for DATAPREV

Currently, 23 million Brazilians who are entitled to these funds should receive R$ 21.82 billion from Banco do Brasil (PASEP) and Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS).

Workers residing in Minas Gerais and Bahia had their payments in advance for the first day of transfer (February 8), regardless of the month of birth, due to the rains that hit their homes and businesses.

Workers can check the benefit status and payment date on the CAIXA Trabalhador and CAIXA Tem app, starting in February.

With information from Brazil Agency

