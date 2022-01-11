PIS/Pasep allowance: how to know if you are entitled? | Economy

The government confirmed on Monday (10) the payment schedule for the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Payments begin on February 8th.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

See the payment calendar

Ask questions about the PIS/Pasep salary allowance

Here’s how to know if you’re entitled to receive

To be entitled to the benefit, you must:

Have been paid for at least 30 working days in 2020

Have worked with a formal contract in 2020

Have received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020

Be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least 5 years

That your employer has updated your data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)

They are not entitled to the allowance, even if they fit into the above situations:

domestic servants

rural workers employed by individuals

urban workers employed by individuals

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount. see below:

Information on PIS can be obtained from February 1st by calling Caixa’s 0800-726-02-07. The worker can also consult on the website http://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial/ or on the Caixa Trabalhador app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) at hand.

Public servants will be able to consult the amount available on the website www.bb.com.br/pasep, at ATMs and at bank branches. The date when these queries will be released, however, has not yet been announced.