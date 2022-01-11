PIS/Pasep allowance will be available for consultation from February 1st | Economy

reproduction Prices can be consulted from the 1st of February

The 23 million workers who are entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance will be able to consult the payday and benefit amount from February 1st. The PIS withdrawal calendar will start on February 8, and the Pasep one on the 15th. The consultation can be done through the Caixa Tem app or the Caixa Trabalhador app.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, workers in the private sector who already have accounts at Caixa Tem will receive a deposit in the application made automatically. The credit of the PIS allowance will also be automatic for workers with conventional current accounts at the bank.

In addition, it will be possible to withdraw the amount at a Caixa branch, in the case of workers in the private sector, using the Citizen Card and the registered password.

Another novelty is the release, on February 8, in the first batch, of the PIS allowance due to 107 thousand workers who are in the municipalities of the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the rains.

About one million civil servants entitled to payment will receive the Pasep salary bonus at Banco do Brasil (BB).

How to know if you will receive

To find out if you are entitled to the allowance, the worker can also consult the Digital Work Card. The download is free from the App Store and Play Store virtual stores, or from the gov.br portal, through the electronic address. To obtain the digital document, the worker will need the CPF number and must create an authenticated account on the gov.br portal. After logging in, the worker must consult the “Benefits” option in the lower menu, and then select “Salary allowance”.

The amount of the allowance can reach a national minimum wage (R$ 1,212), depending on the number of months worked in the base year. In 2022, there will only be payment for the base year of 2020. In all, more than R$ 21.82 billion will be released.

see the calendar

PIS

The release will occur in a staggered way, and the money will be available for withdrawal until December 29th.

Pasep

Withdrawal runs from February 15th to March 24th, depending on the civil servant’s registration number. The deadline for the withdrawal will also be December 29, 2022.

0 and 1 – February 15

2 and 3 – February 17

February 4th – 22nd

5th – 24th of February

March 6th – 15th

March 7th – 17th

March 8th – 22nd

March 9th – 24th

who is entitled

Whoever received, on average, up to two monthly minimum wages with formal registration and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the base year of payment, is entitled to the salary bonus.

It is also necessary to be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and to have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1st, the value of the salary bonus varies from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will receive the maximum amount.

Change

Also in 2021, Codefat had approved a resolution that changed the PIS/Pasep payment schedule for this year. Thus, workers who should receive the 2020 salary bonus from the second half of 2021 will only have access to the payment from February 2022. According to official figures, the change in the calendar represented a savings of BRL 7.45 billion in spending by 2021.

In recent years, payment began in the second half of each year and ended in the first half of the following year, according to the worker’s month of birth, in the case of PIS, or the final digit of the civil servant’s registration, in the case of Pasep. Payment will now begin in the first half of the following fiscal year.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, according to the Codefat deliberation of March last year, data referring to the base year 2021 will be analyzed to identify workers entitled to the salary bonus between October 2022. and January 2023, and payment will be made according to the payment schedule to be published by Codefat in January 2023. In 2022, there will only be payment for the base year 2020.