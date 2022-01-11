Player ‘abandons’ Copinha match to go to the bathroom and steals the show: ‘Lots of stomach ache’ | Sport

Midfielder Berguinho steals the show after the end of the matchPhoto: Reproduction/SporTV
Published 01/10/2022 18:37
Rio – Midfield Berguinho was one of the highlights of the Rondoniense team, from Rondônia, in the 3-0 win against Operário, from Paraná, for Copinha. In addition to the good football presented by the athlete, the player stood out off the pitch with a somewhat unusual statement.
Berguinho provided two assists for goals and also showed skill in the team’s midfield. But the fame came on account of the curious event in the middle of the first stage, in which the player was absent from the lawns to go to the bathroom.
– It was a lot of stomach ache. I was about to leave. I had to leave the field. I ran out and it was hard to find the bathroom. In the end, everything worked out – said Berguinho with great humor.
The unusual event and Berguinho’s speech reverberated on social media as another of Copinha’s pearls. Check out some comments.
