Polar bears take over abandoned weather station. video and photos

Scientists left a Russian weather station in the Arctic three decades ago, and nature has since regained its place. Photographer Dmitry Kokh’s lens sensitively captured the phenomenon: multiple polar bears that turned the abandoned facility into a home and amusement park.

The images, taken on Koliutchin Island, in the Chukotki Sea, show the traces left by human beings: destroyed buildings, aged by time. Between walls with peeling paint, exposed pieces of rotting wood and rusty metal objects scattered in the countryside, the imposing bears stand out and even seem to strike a pose.

polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 8 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 10 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 7 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 6 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 5 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 4 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 3 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 2 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh 1 Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh polar bear russia Dmitry Kokh Polar bears take over abandoned weather station in RussiaDmitry Kokh 0

The nearest human settlement is just over 14 kilometers away by sea, but the sea around the island remains covered in ice for about nine months of the year: perfect conditions for nature to transform the home of bears and others. animals such as walruses and an incredible variety of birds.

Unique experience

On his website, Dmitry Kokh explained that the “rehearsal” took place in September 2021, when he was traveling by sailing yacht along the coast, when he traveled “over 1200 miles of untouched landscapes, villages lost in time, spots with varied fauna and seas full of life.”

“I always wanted to take cool pictures of polar bears, and that was the main target of our expedition. We expected to find them mostly on Wrangel Island, famous throughout the world for being home to many bears. Not this year, as we found out later – perhaps because of the very cold summer. But nature always sends you something when you least expect it – when we passed Kolyuchin Island, off the north coast of Chukotka, we saw some movement in the windows of the abandoned houses there. And when we got close – those were bears!”, described the professional, noting that the situation “was once in a lifetime”.

award-winning photo

A photo of a polar bear in a window (see above), titled Season of Dacha, recently won the title of best image of wildlife in an anthropogenic environment in a competition organized by National Geographic magazine.