Police will analyze work at a viewpoint near the collapse of a canyon in Capitólio – 01/10/2022 – Daily life

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais will analyze the possible link between a work for the construction of a viewpoint and the collapse of part of a canyon in the Furnas lake. The incident on Saturday (8) resulted in the death of ten people.

The hypothesis is raised by speedboat pilots in the region and described in audio from a supposed environmental engineer who went viral around the city. In the recording, the man states how the intervention may have affected the stability of the rocks in the region. The report tried unsuccessfully to contact him.

Deputy Marcos Pimenta, from the Regional Police Station in Passos, responsible for investigating the case, says, however, that he considers it premature to link the work to the accident. However, it says that a geologist hired to support the investigation will look into the case.

“We are already in contact with a geologist who will help us with the answers that are questioned by the press. Especially about the rock, whether a work in the park may have caused this influence. I believe it is premature, at this moment, to grant someone this responsibility “, says Pepper.

The viewpoint was inaugurated two years ago on the rock involved in the accident. It is close, but not exactly on top of the place where the collapse took place.

The mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano da Silva (Progressistas), said he did not see any link between the work and the displacement of the rock.

The former coordinator of the environment of the municipality, Gleison Oliveira, said that he was against the construction due to the impact on the site.

“I have always been against this work because it would bring a lot of environmental damage. I will not be lighthearted in saying that I knew this was going to happen. Far from it.

“But from the least geological understanding I have, the works that took place on the site and the machinery used may have had some effect. Removing the riparian forest and carrying this water through unnatural veins may have helped to displace this crack.”

During the program Mais Você, on TV Globo, this Monday (10), Jesus Sebastião, known as Zuza and owner of the boat that sank on Saturday (8), spoke about the accident that killed ten people.

“I come to vent here. To ask my feelings to the whole family and also about the causes of this accident. That probably everything indicates a construction on top of the canyons lookout, which, a year ago, has been working several heavy machines, several crashes -piles working, drilling holes on top of the canyons”, he said.

Zuza considers that the works contributed to the collapse of part of the canyon. “This all leads to that rock coming off over time. They worked on several machines, tampered with the natural environment up there.”

Another boatman who has worked in the region for more than seven years and asked not to be identified agrees with Zuza.

According to him, several implosions were carried out at the site for the construction of a parking area and, in his view, this may have damaged the rock. Also according to him, in the period in which he works in the region, he never witnessed the fall of stones in the canyons.

The viewpoint is part of a grandiose project that foresees the construction, by 2026, of three leisure parks, one for contemplation, one for adventure and one for water, in addition to a resort and restaurant. The investment announcement was R$ 135 million for the region.

In September 2021, the Secretary of Culture and Tourism of Minas Gerais, Leônidas Oliveira, was at the opening of a zip line installed in the Mirante dos Canyons Park.

The following day, during the meeting on the opening of the process of tipping the lakes of Furnas and Peixoto, Oliveira said that he visited the area.

“We inaugurated the zipline and we will have a very vigorous resort, a park with a landscape. This act, together with the commerce that already exists in Capitólio, along with the hotel chain, will make us place Capitólio on the international shelf,” he said. the secretary at the time.

Sought after, the Mirante dos Canyons Park did not respond until the conclusion of the report.