Pope Francis praises nun who ran LGBT ministry

The Pontiff’s own position on homosexuality oscillates between ‘conservative’ and liberal

Decades after being banned from pastoral work by the Vatican, Pope Francis sent a letter of thanks to an American nun who held services for LGBT people, in which she questioned some of the Church’s teachings.

Since the late 1970s, Sister Jeannine Gramick has taught workshops for LGBT Catholics, in which she taught the Catholic Church’s stance on homosexuality and more liberal Christian doctrines. These workshops came to the attention of the Vatican, and in 1999 the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Church’s Faith barred her from ministry, as she was promoting, in her words, “ambiguous positions on homosexuality and explicitly criticized documents of the Church’s Magisterium on this matter.” subject matter. ”

The Congregation’s statement was written by then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and described homosexuality as an “intrinsic evil.”

Gramick ended his LGBT ministry and joined another religious order. Ratzinger became pontiff – Pope Benedict XVI – and was considered a staunch conservative. His successor, Pope Francis, has a more liberal reputation.

In a letter to Gramick sent last month and published by the Jesuit magazine ‘America’ on Friday, Francis thanked the nun for her “closeness, compassion and tenderness.” The pontiff acknowledged that Gramick had experienced “suffering” during his 50 years of ministry, but did not elaborate on the matter.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Gramick said he was “very happy” with the letter and expressed hope that it would mark a “turning point” in the Church’s position on homosexuality, which currently considers it a sin. Although the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith recently ruled that gays can receive blessings, the Church will not bless same-sex unions, as it considers them too close to marriage and defines marriage strictly as a male-female partnership.

Francis defended this view, stating in 2020 that “gays have the right to have a family” but should opt for civil partnerships over marriage. Two years earlier, he recommended that gay priests stay out of the Church, saying “It is better for them to leave the ministry or the consecrated life than to live a double life.”

However, the pontiff has made several notable statements in support of the LGBT community. In 2013, he declared that “if a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge? Last summer, he praised the work of Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and gay rights advocate who once ministered alongside Gramick, saying it “reflects the closeness of God.” The year before, he sent a letter of support to an Argentine nun who ran a home for trans women, declaring that trans women are the “lepers of today.”

